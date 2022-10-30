India: At least 80 dead in suspension bridge collapse

At least 80 people died after a footbridge in the Indian state of Gujarat collapsed, throwing hundreds of people into a river, a state minister reported.

Footage showed multiple people clinging onto the cables and remains of the collapsed bridge while emergency services struggled to rescue those still alive.





Some clambered up to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.





“At least 68 people have died so far and 30 others were injured,” informed Brijesh Merja, a minister and lawmaker from Morbi. “Casualties may rise as rescue operations are ongoing,” Merja said.





The official death toll later rose to 80.







The 230-metre historic bridge was erected during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for half a year and was just reopened earlier in October.





Officials report the victims are mostly locals who were visiting the bridge for recreational purposes.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation.





The state government has formed a five-member special investigation team to conduct an investigation into the disaster.





Morbi is one of the largest ceramic manufacturing clusters in the world and accounts for more than 80 percent of India’s ceramic output.