Russia blockades Ukrainian grain vessel bound for famine-stricken Ethiopia

Ikaria Angel, a vessel with 40,000 tonnes of grain on board and bound for Ethiopia, was unable to leave the port in Ukraine on Sunday, as Russia reneged on the “grain corridor” deal concluded in July.

“These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians that are on the verge of famine. But due to the blockage of the ‘grain corridor’ by Russia the export is impossible,” tweeted Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The grain shipment was organised as part of the U.N.’s World Food Programme.

By resuming the blockade, Russia violated a deal brokered in Istanbul on July 22 between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN, according to which Russia would lift its naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports in order to enable the export of Ukrainian grain via the Turkish Straits. The deal was supposed to last for 120 days, that is until November 19, with the possibility of an extension.

The Kremlin’s purported reason for restarting the blockade was the drone attack against the Russian Black Sea Fleet naval base in Sevastopol in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, following the peninsula’s occupation and an illegal referendum.

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine on February 24 and has been targeting Ukrainian civilians and key civilian infrastructure throughout the duration of the conflict, which are considered war crimes under international law, called Ukraine’s attack against its naval infrastructure an “act of terror”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is purposefully aggravating global food security by blockading Ukrainian grain exports. According to the Ukrainian head of state, there are currently 176 vessels with Ukrainian grain, that cannot reach their destination due to Russia’s blockade of the so-called “grain corridor”.