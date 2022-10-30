Poland to remain 3rd grain supplier in EU

According to the latest estimates of the Central Statistical Office, the total domestic cereal harvest (including maise) may reach a record level in 2022, close to 36 million tonnes, i.e. by 4%. higher than last year. Such high yields allow Poland to maintain the position of the third producer of cereals in the European Union – said Marcin Wroński, Deputy Director General of KOWR (National Agriculture Support Institute).

This year’s harvest of basic cereals with mixtures in Poland amounted to 27.1 million tonnes and was 0.4 per cent greater than last year. The CSO estimated wheat harvest at a record level of nearly 13.5 million tonnes, which rose by 11 percent.





It is estimated that the harvest of other cereals will be lower than last year’s. Rye can harvest nearly 2.4 million tonnes (5% less than last year), and barley – 2.8 million tonnes (6% less). The oat harvest may drop by 7%, to 1.5 million tonnes, and the grain mix – by about 43%, to 1.3 million tonnes.





A good harvest of cereals in Poland makes it possible to increase exports. Poland is a net exporter of cereal grains. In July-August 2022, i.e. in the first two months of the current season 2022/2023, a record amount of cereal grain was exported from the country – 1.8 million tonnes, by 84 percent more than a year ago.





Cereal prices, both on the world exchanges and in Poland, are at a higher level than in previous years. This was due to the armed conflict in Ukraine and the increase in expenditure on their cultivation due to the increase in the prices of energy, fuels, fertilizers and plant protection chemicals. There was a seasonal increase in cereal prices after the harvest.