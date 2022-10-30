Ruling party would win Sunday election, poll shows

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) would win an election on Sunday with 36.4 percent of the vote, a survey by the Estymator pollster has revealed.

Main opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) would come second with 28.3 percent, followed by the Poland 2050 party with 11.3 percent.

The Left would get 9.8 percent, the Polish People’s Party (PSL) – Polish Coalition grouping 7.1 percent, and the Confederation Party 5.2 percent.

The Kukiz’15 grouping would fall below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold.

The estimated turnout would be 56 percent, the survey said.

Estymator ran the computer-assisted survey on October 27-28 on a random sample of 1,055 adult Poles.