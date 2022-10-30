PM sends Seoul condolences over Halloween crush deaths

JEON HEON-KYUN/PAP/EPA

Poland’s prime minister has said he sent “deepest sympathies” to South Korea after a crush at a Halloween event in the capital killed more than 100 people on Saturday.

Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter that he was sending the condolences in the name of the government and that Poland was praying for those affected.

PAP/Newscom

Halloween celebrations turned deadly on Saturday in Seoul’s Itaewon district when revellers were trampled by crowds in a narrow street. The Reuters news agency reported that the death toll had risen to 149 with at least 150 injured.

“Terrible news from Seoul about the tragic death of many people,” Morawiecki tweeted. “In the name of the government I am sending the South Korean authorities expressions of the deepest sympathy. We are praying for the victims, their loved ones and the whole Korean nation, living through one of the most tragic days today.”