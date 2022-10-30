Ukrainian pop-rock frontman on how music can make a difference

“We were working like a paramedic squad and the aim is to save more lives,” Mr Toplia said in reference to his and his fellow band members’ role on the battlefield.

Having returned from the frontline just two months ago fighting for his country, Mr Toplia now has a new mission, he said “We’re helping the kids of our battalion of our defence forces whose Dads were killed by Russians. There are 30 kids who were left without fathers. We’re using our charity foundation, we’re working on the stage, we’re trying to speak to the world.”

Asked about his band’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Mr Topolia stated that “Ed Sheeran is supporting Ukraine and acting for Ukraine. They (his team) invited us to take part in a song of Ed Sheeran’s, of course we said yes.”

“This song has now reached more than 40 million views on Youtube…it lifts the spirits and it helps the fight… Millions of Ukrainians watched this video on Youtube and it help[ed] them to get through hard times,” he said.