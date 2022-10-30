LIVE: 249th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia has suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis. U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as “purely outrageous” and said it would increase starvation.

7.7 million people were forced to leave Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

By far, most of them are in Poland (1.5 mn) and Germany (1 mn). A total of €19 bn has been paid to support refugees from Ukraine.

The reception of #Russian defectors is a security threat not only for #Germany, but also for #Ukrainian refugee women with children, stated Ukrainian Ambassador to #Berlin, Oleksii @Makeiev.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian statement about the failure of the grain deal

#Ukrainian president noted in a video message that #Russian decision was predictable.

Zelenskyy called on the #UN, G20 and the whole world for a tough response to the food terror staged by Russians. pic.twitter.com/C6tWsSaRkh

