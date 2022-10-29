Russian drone attacks are an act of ‘desperation’: international law specialist

The war in Ukraine entered a new phase in which drone warfare plays centre stage. To discuss Ukraine’s capabilities to successfully repel the wave of Iranian drones launched by Russian forces and the recent Sevastopol drone attack TVP World invited Dr. Mateusz Piątkowski, specialist in the field of international law and aerial warfare from the University of Łódź.

According to the specialist, Russian drone attacks are an act of “desperation”. “The Russian airforce has failed to achieve aerial superiority over Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Piątkowski further pointed out that Russians have not sent a single aircraft to western Ukraine. “Russians are trying to avoid the risk, however, without the risk you are getting no operational successes,” he explained.

The specialist added that Russians are sending the drones in swarms to “overwhelm the Ukrainian defenders” and “to deplete the Ukrainian air defence”.

In relation to Iran supplying Russia with drones, Dr. Piątkowski said that according to international neutrality laws it is permissible to aid a country defending itself from aggression, but it is not permissible to aid the aggressor.

The specialist also emphasised that Ukraine needs “more sophisticated” attack aircraft and drones to breach Russian defences.