World Today Special Edition

Human trafficking affects 25 million victims around the world, and its perpetrators are said to earn an estimated USD 150 billion annually. In Saturday’s special edition of World Today, the subject of human trafficking was discussed in depth with specialists from different fields including legal expert Kateryna Rashevska, relationship expert Carie Bailey and the Founder and CEO of LETS Kristen Van Wey.

Human trafficking is also much more prevalent in countries engulfed by war, such as Ukraine.

According to Kateryna Rashevska from the Regional Centre for Human Rights based in Ukraine, the risk of human trafficking is much higher for certain groups especially “unaccompanied and separated children”. She also stressed that “women and girls are mainly affected by trafficking persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation, forced marriage, forced labour and domestic servitude”.

In turn, Carie Bailey, a Relationship Expert, who helps the victims of sex trafficking globally pointed out that “a child or individual who has been sex-trafficked experiences the most intense form of trauma that there is”.

She further stated that to heal a person from that trauma “you have to actually go below what the current standard in the world is, for mental health. You have to heal at a cellular and even spiritual level”.

The third panellist of the discussion, the Founder and CEO of LETS, a global nonprofit bringing sustainable solutions to end poverty, abuse, and human trafficking, Kristen Van Wey, explained that there are three main areas that need to be focused on in relation to human trafficking, mainly “prevention, rescue and restoration”.

The CEO of LETS said that even after victims of human trafficking are saved from their captors they often end up back on the streets due to a lack of systems in place to help the victims.

She stressed that in recent years there only had been a rise in human trafficking.