World News 29.10

This edition of World News covered today’s main stories inlcuding Russia suspending its grain export deal with Kyiv and the UN, in retaliation for the alleged Ukrainian drone strike in Sevastopol and Poland selecting Westinghouse as its main builder for the country’s first nuclear power plant in the country.

Drone strike in Sevastopol

Major developments have taken place in Ukraine, with Russia suspending its grain export deal with Kyiv and the UN, in retaliation for the alleged Ukrainian drone strike in Sevastopol. TVP World special correspondent Sally Jastrzębska is in Ukraine with the latest developments.

Experience war through music

For the past several months, Ukrainian artists have been focusing on one theme – their country’s war with Russia. The famous Ukrainian band Antytila, came to Poland to join the Voice of Poland talent show. Ukrainian musicians all over the world continue to raise awareness about their countrymen fighting for freedom.

Polish nuclear power plant

After a long time of uncertainty, analysis and planning, it is now certain that the first nuclear power plant in Poland will be built by American specialists. The construction is set to begin as early as 2026.

Midterms in full swing

The upcoming American midterm elections continue to fuel extreme emotions. In San Francisco, the husband of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi suffered serious head injuries following a burglary. The attacker, whose actions may have been politically motivated, was apprehended and will face several charges.

Economy slowdown in Germany

Germany reported a record inflation rate in October, at a rate of over 10 percent year on year. The country’s government is expecting a recession in the second half of this year. Meanwhile, the German opposition has raised concerns over a deal to sell shares of a Hamburg container terminal to a Chinese-owned company.

Northern Ireland to vote again

The British government is expected to announce new elections to Northern Ireland’s parliament over the next 12 weeks, in an attempt to break the political deadlock. The decision was taken amidst fears that the stalemate could eventually lead to direct governance from London.

Slovaks at the polls

In Slovakia, polling stations across the country closed later on Saturday. Slovakian citizens headed to the polls to choose their local and regional authorities.

Tension-packed presidential debate

Brazil’s right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in a fierce exchange of accusations in their final presidential debate. The second round of presidential elections is scheduled to take place this Sunday.

Redbull Racing fined by FIA

Red Bull Racing, recently crowned champions in both the constructors’ and drivers’ championships in Formula 1, are in a world of trouble. The best team of the 2022 season has been fined EUR 7 million by the FIA for breaching the budget cost cap last year. They also received a penalty for wind tunnel testing.

PRIX Europa 2022 awards

Belsat journalist, Darya Chultsova, has been awarded the Prix Europe prize in Potsdam. Chultsova was held inside a Belarussian prison for two years. Later on, she was released and emigrated to Poland, where she can safely continue her work.

World News’ guest

To talk about the recent updates in the war in Ukraine and the new types of frontline warfare and strategies, TVP World invited Dr Mateusz Piątkowski, specialist in the field of international law and aerial warfare from the University of Łódź.