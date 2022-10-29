On this day in 1611 Russian Tsar kneeled before Polish King

On October 29, 1611, Russian Tsar Vasily IV Shuysky paid tribute in front of the Polish King Sigismund III Vasa and his teenage son, Ladislaus, in the Senate Hall of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

The Russian Tsar was defeated by the Polish army commanded by Hetman Stanisław Żółkiewski and became the prisoner of the Polish King. Hetman Stanislaw Żółkiewski triumphantly returned to Warsaw in 1611 from the Moscow War that began in 1609.

On October 29, 1611 in Warsaw, the Russian tsar Vasili IV Shuisky paid tribute to the King of Poland, Sigismund III Vasa at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

From the time of the partitions to the period of communism in Poland, speaking of this was strictly prohibited. pic.twitter.com/IlOVxHc3u9

The Hetman passed through Warsaw city streets bringing along the captive Tsar Vasily IV Shuisky, his two brothers Ivan and Dmitry and the wife of the latter among others. In the presence of the nobility and the Senate they gave the oath of allegiance to King Sigismund III Vasa.

Political background

The policies of Tsar Ivan the Terrible led to a lasting power crisis in Russia that found itself without a ruler. Polish King Sigismund III saw this as an opportunity to conclude a personal union with Moscow.

His hope was to unite Polish and Russian forces to successfully compete for the Swedish crown. After Sigismund III’s negotiations with Moscow proved unsuccessful, the Poles invaded Russia in 1604 and took Moscow, introducing False Dmitry as the ruler of Russia.

In 1606 an anti-Polish uprising, headed by Vasily Shuysky, broke out in Moscow. The mob killed False Dmitry and massacred any foreigners they could find. In the aftermath, Vasily Shuisky was elected tsar, and in 1608 signed a truce with the Polish king.

Poles took the Kremlin – in 1610

However, lacking the support of his subjects and fearing Poland could one-day try and reclaim the throne, he aligned himself with Sweden. This alliance sparked yet another Polish expedition to Russia.

A decisive victory of the Polish army

The armed intervention of the Polish army in Russia began with the siege of the Smoleńsk fortress in September 1609. In February 1610, following the arrival of a boyar envoy, a truce was concluded by both sides. It provided for the accession of Sigismund III’s son, Prince Ladislaus (Władysław), to the Moscow throne.

On 4 July 1610, the Polish army, led by Hetman Stanisław Żółkiewski, defeated the army of Prince Dmitry Ivanovich Shuisky at Klushino and the road to Moscow stood open. On August 27, Żółkiewski concluded a new agreement with the boyars, which provided for the conversion of Prince Władysław to Orthodoxy. On September 12 – as a result of an agreement with the boyars – Polish troops entered Moscow.

“The Moscow capital burned with great bloodshed and incalculable damage.” Hetman Żółkiewski wrote at that time.