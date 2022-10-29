German government blocked anti-drone assistance to Ukraine: researcher

TVP World invited Viktor Savinok, a researcher from the Institute of Western Affairs, to talk about Germany’s actions in relation to the war in Ukraine, their credibility as Kyiv’s ally and Berlin’s cooperation with China.

Germany “is providing crucial material that Ukrainian forces are in need of,” Mr Savinok said, listing that among other things Berlin is providing fuel, weapons and necessary materials.

The researcher went on to say that Germany “provided … anti-drone assistance to Ukraine even before the large-scale aggression. But due to the government’s stance not to supply weapons and military materials to the conflict zone, and Ukraine has been recognised at that time as a conflict zone, those undertakings have been blocked on the governmental level in Germany but also in NATO.”

Viktor Savinok also touched on the German government’s decision to allow Cosco, a Chinese state-owned shipping corporation to buy a 24.9 percent stake in the operator of a container terminal at the Hamburg port. He said that the deal is an “issue of national security to Germany”, as Beijing might get access to crucial information “and other parts of critical infrastructure”.

“One should be very careful with allowing such powers as China to be present and actually benefit from the access to such systems,” he added.