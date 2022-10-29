Flies, Forests and… Freedom

Narew National Park

In this episode of The Debrief, we catch up with environmental scientist João Costa, a researcher at the Narew National Park in north-eastern Poland.

The Narew National Park is home to one of Europe’s few braided rivers, which provides a home to wetland flora and fauna, and – needless to say – is an area of extreme beauty.

How did this 40-something Portuguese academic get involved with the local fauna? John Beauchamp went up to the park’s headquarters up in Kurowo to find out.

Host John Beauchamp with João Costa from the Narew National Park. TFN