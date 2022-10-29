Ukrainian NGO produces flak jackets as Russia’s invasions kills over 400 youngsters

With over 1,200 Ukrainian youngsters becoming victims of Russia’s invasion, according to official figures, it is more than understandable that the Lviv Defence Cluster NGO is producing flak jackets and protective helmets so that no more lives of children are lost.

Mariana Chugunova, an internally displaced person from Kharkiv, tried a protective suit on her daughter on Friday, Reuters reported. The woman admitted it would have been easier for their family to evacuate from Kharkiv if they had protection for the child.

“If, God forbid, we need to evacuate now, we would have a flak jacket and a helmet and I won’t be worried about my child,” Ms Chugunova told Reuters.

With Russia’s targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, there sure are reasons to be concerned about the lives of the youngest members of Ukrainian society. As shown by data provided by Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office, a total of 430 children have been killed and a further 823 wounded since Russia invaded on February 24.

Anton Fedchenko, head of communications of the Lviv Defence Cluster NGO, which designed the kits, said this is the first time such protective equipment was produced.

“There was no need… Unfortunately, our enemy doesn’t care who they shoot at,” added Mr Fedchenko.

Maksym Plyokhv, the NGO’s board chairman said that the main purpose of the jackets was to help children evacuate safely from war zones. “Today we understand that there is a need for this [flak jackets for children], considering the number of children killed.”

He said the jackets offered children protection from bullets, shrapnel and flying glass and debris.