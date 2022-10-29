Belarus: regime bans complaints to UN over subject of human rights violations

Belarusian authorities have terminated the applicability of the Optional Protocol of the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in the country, the “Viasna” human rights centre reported. This means that Belarusian citizens will no longer be able to file private complaints about human rights violations.

“Belarusians can no longer file complaints to the UN about human rights violations,” it wrote. The relevant law on the protocol was allegedly signed by Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

As Zerkalo.io website reported, the law, which went to parliament in the summer, denounces the Optional Protocol to the Covenant and recognizes that the January 10, 1992, resolution of the Supreme Council of Belarus on ratification of the Protocol has expired.

The Optional Protocol was enacted by the UN in 1966 and became effective a decade later.

It is an international agreement that establishes a mechanism for private complaints based on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Under the protocol, countries that are party to it recognise the competence of the UN Human Rights Committee to handle complaints.