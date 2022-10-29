First Turkish ‘Bayraktar’ drones arrive in Poland

First batch of Turkish Bayraktar drones have made their way to the Polish army. “The drones have demonstrated their effectiveness during the first phase of the war in Ukraine,” Colonel Krzysztof Płatek, spokesman for the Armament Agency, told Polish Radio 24.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak handed over Bayraktar TB2 combat drones contracted in Turkey to soldiers from the 12th Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Base in Mirosławiec, North-Western Poland.

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak: We still strengthen the capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces. Today, we received the first delivery of #Bayraktar drones. Next UAV systems will be consistently introduced to the Polish Armed Forces. We use all means to make Poland safe🇵🇱. pic.twitter.com/gBh64Nf4mT

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) October 28, 2022

“The six drones, along with control stations, logistics and training equipment items, were delivered in less than 18 months after signing of the contract. This is a huge success. Especially since our soldiers have already been trained in Turkey. The drones will become operative within a month,” Col. Płatek said.

According to him, the Bayraktar TB2 drones can perform observation, reconnaissance and combat tasks. “Armed with Turkish-made, laser-guided guided missiles, they are precision weapons,” he pointed out.

“The drones have demonstrated their effectiveness during the first phase of the war in Ukraine… They should now be assigned appropriate tasks. They will be able to fulfil them regardless of battlefield conditions,” the spokesperson explained.

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak: There is no modern army without modern drones. Today marks a major stage in the Polish Armed Forces' modernization. We are starting the process of equipping our soldiers with TB2 #Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles. pic.twitter.com/qtclvTTNOv

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) October 28, 2022

The agreement for purchase of the drones, worth nearly USD 270 million, was signed in May 2021 during a visit to Turkey by President Andrzej Duda, who was accompanied by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. Deliveries are expected to be completed in 2024.