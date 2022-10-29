Ivanka Trump accepts Czech state award on behalf of late mother Ivana

From the hands of Czech President Milos Zeman, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Czechoslovak-born Ivana Trump and former U.S. President Donald Trump, received a high Czech state award on her behalf.

Wearing a stunning floor-length black dress with a sewn-in, crystal-like embellished wrap-around sash, 40-years-old Ivanka Trump, led her brother Donald Trump Jr., 44, and husband Jared Kushner, 41, into the prestigious Prague Castle and down the aisle to greet Czech President Zeman on Friday.

Her purpose during the Independent Czechoslovak State Day – was to receive the high state distinction on behalf of her Czechoslovak-born mother Ivana, who passed away in late July. The grounds for the presentation of the distinction – “dedication to the country”.

President Miloš Zeman, 78, who handed her the award, appeared in a wheelchair.

“For the first and last time, I made an exception [and allowed] the award to be received not by one person, but by both children of Ivana Trump,” he said.

From skiing passion to the White House

Memorably, following Ivana’s death, President Zeman told her children that their mother “was not only an excellent athlete and a capable manager” and that he also remembered her “as a kind and warm-hearted person. In addition, she remained a proud Czech who never forgot her homeland.”

Ivana, who died as a result of a fall inside her Manhattan home in late-June at the age of 73, was born in the Czech Republic in the Moravian city of Zlín. It was known as Gottwaldov during the communist years of Moscow-dependent Czechoslovakia.

Ivanna Trump was born to a telephone operator Marie Zelníčková and an electrical engineer Miloš Zelníček, the latter of whom encouraged her to develop skiing skills. This led her to marry Alfred Winklmayr, an Austrian ski instructor and her platonic friend, in 1971. As a result, she received Austrian citizenship and could travel freely to the non-Communist Western countries and back to communist Czechoslovakia without trouble.

She divorced Winklmayr and emigrated to Canada where she entered another relationship that also ended. In the meantime, she pursued a career as a ski instructor and model. The latter eventually led to her meeting Donald Trump in 1976, whom she married on April 7, 1977.

She is remembered as a businesswoman, media personality, socialite, fashion designer, author, model, wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, and, in her family, as a mother.

Also on the day, President Zeman awarded, in absentia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The distinction, the Order of the White Lion, was received by Ukrainian Charge d’Affaires Vitalii Usatyi.