Montenegro ready to tighten links with China, president says

Montenegro’s President Milo Đukanović expressed his willingness to forge extensive cooperation with China, especially in infrastructure.

In an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), the president expected that Beijing’s experience in cooperation with Southeastern, Central, and Eastern European countries can be replicated in its cooperation with Montenegro for more achievements.

“In addition to highway construction, Montenegro and China are also working on other cooperation projects, including upgrading rail facilities to improve the utilisation of the port of Bar,” he said. “Chinese companies also have a strong interest in cooperation in the energy sector, and Montenegro has yet to fully tap its huge potential in renewable energy.”

The president also expressed his belief that “exploring and using renewable energy sources is particularly important in the context of unstable supply of energy in Europe amid the Ukraine crisis, which is expected to be a new opportunity for energy and economic development in Montenegro.”

“In addition, we already have experience in the development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry, as well as in the herb cultivation and research and development of herbal medicines, which will help us make more progress in this field,” Mr Đukanović pointed out.

Although Montenegro’s citizens strongly support the country’s EU aspirations, many of them consider China its most important economic partner.