Countdown to World Cup 2022: 22 days till the big kick off

Goalkeepers are often unsung members of the team but a reliable man between the sticks can often be the difference between success and failure. In today’s World Cup countdown we go through the Golden Glove contenders, plus some lesser known names to keep an eye out for.

Edouard Mendy

Group A’s outstanding keeper is Chelsea and Senegal’s Edouard Mendy. He first came to the wider football world’s attention when he moved from Rennes to Chelsea in 2020. He quickly became their number one with a string of impressive performances, going on to help his side lift the Champions League trophy in his first season.

Mendy is Senegal’s undisputed number one and further cemented his place amongst the world’s elite shot stoppers when he helped his nation to African Nations Cup glory in 2021, earning the goalkeeper of the tournament award in the process.

However, this season has seen a reverse in fortunes for Mendy following the arrival of new Chelsea coach Graham Potter in early September, who has replaced him with Kepa Arrizabalaga. Potter appears to consider Mendy hard to beat and an excellent shot stopper but he can be a little clumsy with the ball at his feet.

Senegalese fans will be hoping that losing his place in the Chelsea side won’t have affected his match sharpness or confidence too much ahead of the big kick off.

Jordan Pickford

Everton and England’s Jordan Pickford is the pick of the bunch in Group B. At 28 years old he is a relatively experienced goalkeeper, as this winter’s World Cup will be his third major international tournament.

The form of Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope this season has kept Pickford on his toes but he is still undoubtedly England’s number one. He has very rarely let the national side down and has continued to look very solid this season, following on from an outstanding campaign in 2021/22, when he played a big part in keeping Everton in the Premier League.

That form led to him being made vice captain at the club, an acknowledgment of his leadership and communication qualities. Pickford has faced criticism down the years for his sometimes rash decision making and although he can appear a combustible character he generally keeps his composure when called upon.

His all round attributes will be vital if England are to go deep in the tournament. He is an impressive shot stopper, with remarkable reflexes and his accurate long distance distribution can be a useful weapon on occasion.

Wojciech Szczęsny

It was a close call between the former Arsenal teammates, Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez and Poland’s Wojciech Szczęsny but the Pole narrowly wins out, having cemented his place among the elite over a considerably longer period.

Szczęsny is in his 11th season as a first choice keeper, having initially become a regular for Arsenal, spending two years on loan at Roma before a permanent transfer to Serie A with Juventus in 2017.

The Polish number one has some similar traits to the above mentioned Jordan Pickford. His all round game is superb and his lightning reflexes particularly stand out. But over the years he has been guilty of some high profile blunders at Arsenal and at major tournaments with the national team which have slightly tarnished his reputation. But like Pickford he is now an immensely confident character with great resolve.

With questions over the solidity of Poland’s rearguard, Szczęsny is likely to be busy and they will rely a lot on his top level know-how, given that he has consistently played Champions League football for over a decade and this will be his fifth major international tournament.

Hugo Lloris

There are some familiar, experienced faces amongst the keepers in Group D, with the likes of Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel and Australia’s Matt Ryan. However, it would be difficult to look past the man who lifted the trophy as captain for France in Russia in 2018, Hugo Lloris.

Lloris currently has a remarkable 139 caps for his country and has been their number one for over a decade. He has also been a very consistent performer for his club Tottenham, racking up nearly 350 appearances.

At 35 years old he still possesses great reflexes and is strong in one-on-one situations. However, he is a far from faultless keeper, particularly with regards to his decision making. Peculiarly his most famous mistake, allowing a straightforward back pass to squirm under his foot in the 2018 World Cup final, was also his most glorious hour, when he later went on to lift the trophy, as the victorious captain.

Lloris might count himself a little lucky to still be the world champions number one given the form of Milan’s Mike Maignan last season. However, the Serie A goalkeeper of the year picked up an injury during the last international break and although he may just make the France squad it seems unlikely that he will have enough time to get enough games under his belt to convince coach Didier Deschamps that his favoured stopper, Hugo Lloris should be dropped in favour of Maignan.

Manuel Neuer

Group E undoubtedly has the most first rate goalkeepers. Spain alone will likely bring Unai Simon, David De Gea and Kepa to Qatar. No goalkeeper, of those currently playing, has won more Champions League medals than Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas. Then there is Germany and Barcelona’s Marc Ter Stegen,a truly world class keeper, who in most other eras would have won over 100 caps for his national team.

To his continued immense frustration, one man has stood for 10 years between Ter Stegen and Germany’s number one jersey.

Manuel Neuer has been at the forefront of the 21st century goalkeeping revolution. As well as possessing every attribute required to be the world’s best keeper in a traditional sense, Neuer is also very capable with the ball at his feet and has become trailblazer for the modern sweeper keeper. He was an outfield player at youth level and it is clear when you see him with the ball at his feet.

Neuer will be playing his seventh major tournament for Germany, making him the most experienced keeper at Qatar. Furthermore, he won the competition in 2014 and has achieved dozens of honours for Bayern Munich.

Germany, as ever, are one of the tournament favourites but there are question marks over their defensive line so they will need arguably the greatest goalkeeper of the modern era to be at his imperious best if they are to repeat 2014’s success. Neuer will certainly be keen to do so, as at 36 this seems likely to be his last World Cup, particularly with the aforementioned Ter Stegen breathing heavily down his neck.

Thibaut Courtois

One man towers over the rest of Group F’s other goalkeepers, both figuratively and, at 6’7 (2.00m), literally. Thibaut Courtois was given the Yashin Award, the most prestigious individual award for goalkeepers, at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

He also finished seventh in the overall Ballon d’Or, subsequently causing some minor controversy when he claimed it was “impossible” for a goalkeeper to win football’s biggest individual prize.

The Belgian may have a case following an unrivalled 2021/22 season which saw him help Real Madrid become La Liga champions and triumph in the Champions League, indeed he was named Man of the Match in the final after a stellar performance.

Courtois is one of the world’s most consistent keepers for club and country, guilty of very few mistakes. Courtois’ presence will be vital if Belgium’s so-called golden generation are to find glory in Qatar, especially given their creaking defensive unit.

Croatia’s Dominik Livakovic is also worthy of mention. Despite playing his whole career thus far in the Croatian domestic league he has regularly impressed both on the international and Champions League stage.

Alisson Becker

If Group E is home to the most top class keepers then Group G is a notable second, largely thanks to Brazil, who have the English Premier League’s finest goalkeepers in Manchester City’s Ederson and Liverpool’s Alisson.

It is the latter of the two who just edges it, as he is Brazilian coach Tite’s number one. Alisson has every facet of a modern keeper, from his shot stopping brilliance to reflexes, commanding nature and composure with the ball at his feet. His style is reminiscent of the above mentioned Manuel Neuer.

Alisson was an ever present for Brazil at the 2018 World Cup and is almost certain to do the same this time around. At 30 years old and with 57 caps he appears to be at the peak of his powers.

Ederson, similar to Marc Ter Stegen, is rather unfortunate to be playing in the same period as Alisson, as it would be reasonable to assume he would be an automatic first choice for his country in most other eras.

He possesses similar attributes to Alisson and is even better than the Liverpool man with the ball at his feet. Indeed, few keepers are responsible for setting up as many attacks as Ederson thanks to his superb accuracy, alertness and vision.

Were he not sharing the limelight with Brazil in the opening stage, André Onana of Cameroon might stake a claim as the group’s outstanding keeper.

His form over the last six years for Ajax, particularly in the Champions League has turned many heads. In fact it was a bit of surprise that he did earn a move to a bigger club sooner. However, this summer Inter Milan snapped him up. Although he was not immediately number one, he has in recent weeks been in the starting XI and seems likely to be a mainstay for years to come.

Diogo Costa

Despite being rather bereft of big name keepers, there is one man who looks destined for the limelight, if not in Qatar then certainly very soon. Diogo Costa, at just 23 years old, only made his international debut for Portugal last year but he already seems to have grabbed the first team spot ahead of Roma’s Rui Patricio.

He only emerged as number one for his club Porto at the beginning of last season but he is already widely regarded as the best keeper in the Portuguese top flight.

He first caught the eye back in 2019 as part of the Porto side – that contained various other players who went on to secure big moves abroad – that won the UEFA youth league.

Costa has a strong all round game, perhaps most typified by his lack of mistakes, impressively so in the Champions League. It will be fascinating to see how he fares on the biggest stage of them all in Qatar when pressure is really ramped. The young man looks to have the temperament to handle the occasion, which will be important given that most of Portugal’s talent lies in midfield and attack, so he does not have the sturdiest of defences in front of him.