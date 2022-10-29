Russia should not have place in post-war int’l security system: Ukrainian MP

As Russia called on the UN to probe Ukraine for evidence of factories that allegedly are used to produce biological weapons, TVP World’s guest Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said the UN should rather investigate Russia’s genocide of Ukrainians. He added that once the war is over Russia should have no place in a new international security system.

The United Nations met at the request of Russia seeking the UN to look into baseless claims that Ukraine has biological weapons labs. It begs a question, however, shouldn’t the UN investigate Iranian drones used by Russia?

Calling Russia’s move “complete nonsense”, Mr Goncharenko said it served “to justify its unlawful aggression and terrorism.”

“Instead, the first thing that should be investigated is what Russia is doing in the Security Council at all,” the MP suggested, claiming that “Russia is absolutely illegally in the Security Council of the United Nations. If you open the Charter of the United Nations you will not find any country with the name of ‘Russian Federation’.”

“Secondly, Iranian drones, attacks on civilian infrastructure, genocide against Ukrainians committed by the Russian Federation – all of this should be investigated by the United Nations and not some nonsense things from Russia,” TVP World’s guest stressed.

A new, post-war international security system

Even if the UN wanted to depose Russia or exclude it from the Security Council, it is very difficult to accomplish and Mr Goncharenko acknowledges the fact, himself stressing that there was no procedure that could bring about such a result.

He went on to say that lawyers should think about a way to remove Russia from the UN “or at least the Security Council.”

TVP World’s guest suggested that after the end of war in Ukraine “a new system of international security would be built because, unfortunately, this system does not work like we see today. This system cannot do anything if the aggressor is a member of the Security Council. In this new security system, Russia should not have any place.”

Regarding the energy situation in Ukraine, MP Goncharenko described it as “very tough”. If you want to hear more from TVP World’s guest, click the video above.