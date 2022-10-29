Business Arena 28.10

In Friday’s edition, our host David Kennedy started off the show with our main stories which were: Industrial revolution, part five and gas usage plummeting in September.

The industrial revolution is now in stage five. The first era of massive change came after the introduction of steam power. Electricity took industry a stage further, while automation of the early computer age was stage three.

The fifth stage where artificial intelligence is adding value has been declared open by the European Commission, following on from stage four which was the data and communications age.

Meanwhile, overall gas use in the 27-nation European Union plunged by 14 percent in August compared with the five-year average for the month, and by 15 percent in September, according to the latest data from EU statistics office Eurostat.

Some of the savings come through efficiency, some through lower production of products such as CO2 gas and fertilisers.