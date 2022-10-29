LIVE: 248th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Both sides exchanged rocket, mortar and artillery fire

from trench lines north of the Russian-held southern Ukrainian

city of Kherson, where one of the war’s most consequential

battles is looming.

07:22 CEST

Near #Kherson, the #Russian army gave the locals two days to evict from their homes, reports the Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2022