LIVE: 248th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Both sides exchanged rocket, mortar and artillery fire
from trench lines north of the Russian-held southern Ukrainian
city of Kherson, where one of the war’s most consequential
battles is looming.

07:22 CEST

Near #Kherson, the #Russian army gave the locals two days to evict from their homes, reports the Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2022


