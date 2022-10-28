Westinghouse selected Polish nuclear power plant programme partner

After recent talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, we confirm the implementation of the nuclear project in the proven and safe WECNuclear (Westinghouse Nuclear) technology, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Friday.

“A strong alliance guarantees the success of joint initiatives. After recent fruitful talks with K. Harris and SecGranholm, we confirm the implementation of the nuclear project in the proven and safe WECNuclear technology. Thank you USAmbPoland for your cooperation. RM resolution on Wednesday” – the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Government spokesman Piotr Müller emphasized in an interview with PAP that the acceptance of the American offer is a very important moment. “Nuclear energy will be an important element of Poland’s energy security,” he said. He also informed me that on Wednesday, November 3, the Council of Ministers would adopt a relevant resolution in this regard.

When asked about talks with other countries, a spokesman said: “The Americans will build the first nuclear power plant. We are also discussing possible projects with our other partner countries ”.

