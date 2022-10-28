Putin is trying to blame everyone around for his own faults: Professor Lewicki

Russia claims Ukraine is planning to use a dirty bomb – a conventional explosive device laced with radioactive material. Kyiv has categorically rejected Russia’s allegations, as did France, the UK, and the US. Moscow even accused the US of having “military biological programmes” in Ukraine. To talk about these issues TVP World invited Zbigniew Lewicki, an American studies professor.

According to the professor, Russia’s accusations are “pathetic”. “Putin is trying to blame everyone around for his own faults, he did it with the UN, he did it with recently at the Valdai conference,” he said.

Mr Lewicki further stated that Vladimir Putin is trying to “convince his own followers”. However, nobody is impressed and nobody is taking him seriously.

He also pointed out that it is very unlikely that Russia would act on its threats to attack US and commercial satellites. If he does world powers would reciprocate very quickly.

“By the end of December, Russia will have to find a solution to end the war,” Zbigniew Lewicki said concluding the interview.