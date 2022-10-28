Polish oil giant opens new photovoltaic farm

The photovoltaic farm built as part of the Orlen Group in the Wielbark region (Warmińsko-Mazurskie province) with a total capacity of 62 MW, will reach full production capacity in the first quarter of 2023 and will be able to supply over 30,000 people with clean energy, PKN Orlen reported.

The company explained that the photovoltaic farm in the Wielbark area will start working at full capacity after the expansion of additional transformer stations, increasing the connection potential and enabling safe reception of the energy produced – currently, commercial production on the farm is carried out from 12 MW panels connected to the transmission grid at an earlier stage investment.

Inwestujemy w #OZE. Zakończyliśmy realizację farmy fotowoltaicznej w Wielbarku, która na początku 2023 r. będzie w stanie zasilić czystą energią ponad 30 tysięcy gospodarstw. Farma w województwie warmińsko-mazurskim jest jedną z największych w kraju👉 https://t.co/d92ybEFDa7 pic.twitter.com/NIH8O6zpdH

According to the company, the photovoltaic farm in the vicinity of Wielbark was built on an area of ​​119 ha, mainly on low-arable land – which required the acquisition of 56 permits and the use of nearly 2.5 thousand square meters. The project was implemented by Energa Wytwarzanie, a subsidiary of Energa from the Orlen Group.