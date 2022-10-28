World News 28.10

After promising to protect his country using “all means available” back in September, Vladimir Putin is now downplaying the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Moreover, Russia claims Ukraine is planning to use a dirty bomb – a conventional explosive device laced with radioactive material.

Russia’s weak attempts at intimidation

After promising to protect his country using “all means available” back in September, Vladimir Putin is now downplaying the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Instead, he may be trying to bluster and intimidate the United States into making concessions.

What is a dirty bomb?

Russia claims Ukraine is planning to use a dirty bomb – a conventional explosive device laced with radioactive material. Kyiv has categorically rejected Russia’s allegations, as did France, the UK, and the US.

Hunting Ukrainian drones

Iranian and Turkish drones allow both Russia and Ukraine to make advances on the battlefield. But Ukraine has just received Israeli technology capable of intercepting Shahed drones.

Russians going home

The Ukrainian counteroffensive pushed the invaders out of the Kharkiv region already in September. Yet one of the Russian tactics involves airstrikes targeting the places which they had to leave behind. TVP World reporter Sally Jastrzębska is in Ukraine reporting on the latest developments.

Poland receives first Bayraktar drones

The first batch of Bayraktar drones has just been delivered to the Polish Armed Forces.

Prix Europa kicks off

The awards ceremony for the Prix Europa Film Festival is underway in Potsdam. Every year, the Prix Europa jury selects the best European Television, Radio and Online productions to showcase and promote their continental distribution and use.

Schools in Paluknys fight on

The Longin Komołowski secondary school in Paluknys, southern Lithuania has been forced to drop grades 11 and 12. But the issue of the Polish school is far from over. Parents are ready to fight for their rights in court.

Chief Twitt cleans house

After several months of intense back-and-forth negotiations, Twitter has been purchased for USD 44 bn by Elon Musk. Just hours after taking over the social media giant, the US billionaire fired the company’s CEO and several other high-ranking executives.

Polish spirit in NBA

Jeremy Sochan is a Polish-American basketball player who has been making headlines with his performance in the NBA. Sochan is proud of his Polish heritage and has shown himself very appreciative of Polish basketball fans.

World News’ guest

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of planning to use a bomb to spread radioactive material, Russia even involved the United States by accusing it of having “military biological programs” in Ukraine. To talk about these issues TVP World invited Zbigniew Lewicki, an American studies professor.