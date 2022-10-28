US House Speaker’s husband violently assaulted

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was “violently assaulted” after a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday. The 82-year-old was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the House speaker’s office said.

The circumstances of the attack were unclear, including means by which the intruder got into the home. The Capitol Police reported that the motivation for the attack is still under investigation, however a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.



The Capitol Police responsible for protecting Congress, further informed they are working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police on this investigation.



Speaker Pelosi's office says that Pelosi's husband, Paul, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant who broke into the Pelosi residence early this morning. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation." Paul Pelosi is in the hospital.

The “assault”

The San Francisco Police say they responded to a home break-in at 2:28 am Pacific time (09:28 GMT) and that they took a suspect into custody. Further details are expected to be announced at an upcoming news conference.



Paul Pelosi suffered blunt-force injuries during the attack, the Associated Press reported citing two sources who have knowledge of the investigation.



President Joe Biden called Ms Pelosi on Friday morning to express his support, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.



Criticism, other attacks

In January 2021, her home was vandalised with graffiti reading “Cancel rent” and “We want everything” was painted on the house and a pig’s head left in front of their garage, according to media reports.



As a Democratic leader in Washington and a longtime representative from one of America’s most liberal cities, Paul Pelosi, was a frequent target of Republican criticism, also owing to suspicions of insider trading.



Midterms around the corner

The assault comes less than two weeks before the November 8 midterm elections, and control of the House and the Senate will be at stake. Republicans have been campaigning on violent crime concerns, as well as inflation and other livelihood-related issues.



House speaker @SpeakerPelosi announced that she would be extending the practice of proxy #voting due to the #COVID pandemic. Proxy voting will continue until November 10, two days after the 2022 midterm #elections.https://t.co/12qGNBOYyI

The Democrats weakened by President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and record-breaking inflation, are struggling to reassure voters their party can fix the economy.