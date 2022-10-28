Pulse of Culture 28.10

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at the 2022 Prix Europa Award Ceremony.

“PRIX EUROPA wants to honour a European journalist who has gone outside her or his comfort zone and shown extraordinary creativity, courage and impact on her/his specific society or audience,” the Prix Europa website reads.

The 2021 award had gone to Belarusian journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova. One of the nominees for this year’s 2022 award is Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska.

This episode also looks at the Zbigniew Herbert International Literary Award ceremony. The prize awarded recognises “outstanding artistic and intellectual literary achievements on the world stage which have a bearing on the world of values towards which Zbigniew Herbert’s work gravitated,” the Herbert foundation website states.

Other events covered in this episode include the “Objects of Desire” exhibition at the Design Museum in London, the MONOWschód Festival in Vilnius and the Art Light Installations Park at the Vilnius University Botanical Garden Kairėnai