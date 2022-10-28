Eastern Express 28.10

Wednesday’s episode of Eastern Express focuses on Azerbaijan with its diplomatic, political, and military moves in recent months. The country has come into the spotlight thanks to its natural resources, especially at this time of a global energy crisis.

In the present situation, Azerbaijan has an important role – as a key transit country of the so-called Southern Silk Road, and as an independent producer of oil and natural gas, increasingly being transported via Turkish pipelines to Europe, gradually replacing Russian gas.

This episode further covers topics of Poland deciding on dismantling monuments of the Soviet Red Army, Russia approving amendments to the so-called “gay propaganda law”, the company Ford withdrawing from the Russian market and the emergency meeting held between the Israeli defence minister and his Turkish counterpart.

To shed more light on these issues, TVP World invited dr Konrad Zasztowt from the University of Warsaw.