Polish fuel giant heads CEE ranking

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s PKN Orlen oil and gas company came first in a 2021 ranking of 500 top Central-East European (CEE) firms published on Friday by the Coface insurer.

Coface said Orlen owes its position largely to its 52-percent sales rise in 2021 after a 23-percent drop in the previous year.

Second on the list was the Czech Skoda Auto car maker, Hungary’s MOL oil and gas company ranked third.

Poland’s PGNiG natural gas company and PGE energy utility came respectively 4th and 7th in the ranking.

The ranking authors noted that Central-East European enterprises owed their current business boom to the region’s early recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. The 2021 turnover of all 500 companies increased 26,9 percent year on year. The aggregate profit was over EUR 41 billion, almost twofold higher than in 2020. The 500 biggest CEE companies employed 2.2 million people.