Poland scraps easy access to labour market for Russians

Marlena Maląg told PAP on Friday that she had signed a decree under which Polish employers will no longer be allowed to hire Russian citizens according to simplified rules.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland has abolished simplified procedures for Russian citizens seeking access to its labour market amid the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and a risk of increasing migration from Russia, family and social policy minister has announced.

Marlena Maląg told PAP on Friday that she had signed a decree under which Polish employers will no longer be allowed to hire Russian citizens according to simplified rules.

“In the face of the Russian attack on Ukraine and a growing risk of migration from Russia, we have decided to abolish regulations that make it easier for Russians to enter the Polish labour market,” she said.

She added that Russian citizens who were currently working legally in Poland would be able to continue their employment, but only until the expiration of their work permits.

The simplified procedure is a fast-track process which allows foreign nationals to legalise their employment in Poland within seven days. It is now available to citizens of Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, the ministry added.