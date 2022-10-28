EC head calls on Bosnia’s leaders to unite for pursuit of EU membership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Bosnian leaders to work together in bringing the country closer to gaining membership to the European Union, after the bloc’s executive organ recommended that it be granted EU candidate status.

Von der Leyen asked the Bosnian leaders to unite in turning Bosnia (where nearly three-quarters of the population support EU membership) “into a country of young people’s dreams.”

“The door of the European Union is open, please seize the opportunity and use this invitation, and it is up to you now,” she told politicians and civil society activists during a visit to Sarajevo.

Bosnia applied to join the EU in 2016 but ethnic tension have caused trouble to meet the standards required.

The EU commission this month recommended that Bosnia be granted candidate status on some conditions.

Ms Von der Leyen said Bosnia would receive EUR 70 mln (USD 69.5 mln) from the EU’s EUR 500 mln energy security package for the Western Balkans.

She also officially opened a tunnel on a pan-European highway the construction of which the EU has contributed to by granting Bosnia EUR 542 mln.

The EU Council of Ministers is due to vote on its candidacy status in December even as some analysts doubt Bosnia will be able to tackle necessary reforms by then, moreover considering new governments have yet to be formed after the October 2 elections.