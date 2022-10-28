The Smashing Pumpkins: TFN takes a deep dive into Poland’s booming trade in pumpkins

Lacking the intensive costs associated with other farm products, it’s little surprise that farmers have started to look increasingly towards the pumpkin sector.

Kalbar/TFN

Although figures have yet to be revealed for 2022, Poland’s pumpkin market is expected to once again post strong results.

According to data released last year by Eurostat, Poland finished 2020 as the EU’s largest supplier having harvested a total of 163,900 tonnes. Spain, the bloc’s traditional leader produced 143,850 tonnes, with France, Portugal and Germany following behind with 126,230 tonnes, 121,060 tonnes and 86,890 tonnes respectively.

Relatively easy to cultivate, and without too many significant pests to guard against, the humble pumpkin has experienced soaring popularity among producers.Kalbar/TFN

Together, these five member states accounted for 85 percent of all of the EU’s pumpkins.

Despite some forecasting a slight contraction in figures owing to the weather, a robust showing is again expected thereby marking something of a pumpkin revolution in Poland.

However, outside the realm of the big commercial farms, the last few years have also seen an explosion in more boutique operations and dedicated pumpkin farms – and perhaps no-one can lay better claim to having kick-started this trend than Farma Dyń on Warsaw’s southern city limits.

The last few years have seen an explosion in more boutique operations and dedicated pumpkin farms.Kalbar/TFN

Opened by Krzysztof Chojnacki, his project has become one of the capital’s favourite seasonal attractions, with crows peaking at 2,000 visitors per day on weekends.

Speaking to TFN, Chojnacki said: “I came back from the States 16-years ago and bought some land but didn’t really know what to do with it.”

Laying good claim to having kick-started the boutique trend is Farma Dyń on Warsaw’s southern city limits opened by Krzysztof Chojnacki.Kalbar/TFN

On the urging of one of his friends, Chojnacki decided to try his hand at selling pumpkins. “He said to me, this property has so many Americans and other nationalities living close by, why not try – we bought some pumpkins over by truck and by the time we’d finished unloading them we had sold almost half!”

Taking the next step, Chojnacki opted to grow his own, and with the American School close by, he added attractions like a petting zoo, a maze of hay and other little elements to add to its lure.

“It was a customer that first suggested that, so I added a few animals and began group tours,” he says. “Slowly, it developed further.”

Chojnacki’s project has become one of the capital’s favourite seasonal attractions, with crowds peaking at 2,000 visitors per day on weekends.Farma Dyniowa Pumpkin Farm Warsaw/Facebook

Social media, he says, transformed everything. “All of a sudden around four or five years ago I had Instagram stars coming here to pose for pictures; TV crews began turning up to interview me. I wouldn’t like to say that I started the boom in such pumpkin farms, but we definitely began going viral around the country.”

Selling approximately 2,000 to 3,000 kilos per day (“maybe more at the weekend,” he says), numbers have actually gone down in recent times after locals cottoned on to the farm’s popularity.

“Go to Powsin nowadays and you’ll find sellers on the roadside, local farms and so many houses decorated with carved pumpkins – I’m not complaining, as we get so much custom anyway but you definitely would not have seen this ten or even five years ago.”

Inspired by the pumpkin farms he would often visit outside New York, the farm has become a bona fide leisure time hit and, for Chojnacki, an unlikely career diversion. From his day job as an orthopaedic surgeon.Farma Dyniowa Pumpkin Farm Warsaw/Facebook

For Chojnacki, the success of his farm appears to have almost come as a surprise. “I’ve tried so many things with this land,” he says, “but nothing has worked in quite the same way as the pumpkins.”

Inspired by the pumpkin farms he would often visit outside New York, the farm has become a bona fide leisure time hit and, for Chojnacki, an unlikely career diversion.

“I’m an orthopaedic surgeon by profession,” he says, “but for two months each year I’ll switch from my normal job to have fun on the farm – of course it’s hard work for someone who wasn’t ‘born on a tractor’, but it’s very rewarding.”

In Warsaw, the Galeria Północna shopping centre has, for the third year running, opened Dyniowy Ogród (Pumpkin Garden) complete with amusing scarecrows and a pumpkin tower.Galeria Północna/Facebook

Poland, though, has seen a spate of similar such farms open over the last few years with one of the more high profile being Jedynie in Wawrzeńczyce close to Kraków. Featuring a cornfield maze, pumpkin chessboard and over 100 global varieties of pumpkin for sale in their farm shop, it too operates to rave reviews.

But it is not just these themed rustic farmsteads that have captivated the public. In Warsaw, for example, the Galeria Północna shopping centre has, for the third year running, opened Dyniowy Ogród (Pumpkin Garden) complete with amusing scarecrows and a pumpkin tower.

And in Wrocław, earlier in the month, the Botanical Garden was used as the site of a pumpkin festival that saw the Polish record for the country’s heaviest pumpkin smashed after one entry weighed in at a stonking 893.5 kilos.