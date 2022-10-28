Difficult challenges ahead of Sunak, illegal immigration, climate change included

“Pressing domestic challenges”, with illegal migration possibly being one of them, is something Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has found “right” to focus on and opt out of attending the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month.

“The leadership that we have shown on the climate is unmatched almost along the world,” he told reporters on Friday when asked whether his decision not to show up at the summit demonstrated a failure of leadership.

“I’m very personally committed to it, and I just think at the moment it is right that I am also focusing on the pressing domestic challenges we have with the economy,” he added.

Also on Friday, PM Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron tackled the issue of illegal migration across the English Channel in their first telephone conversation since Mr Sunak took office, according to the UK’s government.

It is fair to say that both sides sought in the post-conversation comments to smooth over recent bilateral tensions. However, the French government did not mention the issue of migration in its readout.

President Macron offered congratulations to Mr Sunak on his appointment as Britain’s PM, according to the Élysée, which added that the two leaders agreed to prepare a bilateral summit next year.

To the mind of France’s Macron, the war in Ukraine and combating climate change are common challenges for Paris and London. The French president expressed readiness to deepen the ties between the two countries, it said.

PM Sunak, meanwhile, underscored the importance of the UK’s relationship with France, which he called “our neighbour and ally”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Recent years have shown a strain on French-British relations, especially since Britain ditched the European Union in early 2020. The Brexit aftermath and ensuing fallouts over fishing and the failure to stay a flow of clandestine migrants across the English Channel, have not helped find an earlier rapprochement.

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance for both nations to make the Channel route completely unviable for people traffickers”, the Downing Street spokesperson said after the call.

What PM Sunak was seeking from France under a new deal is, according to a Thursday report by The Times, to include targets for how many boats are stopped from reaching the UK. One could also read in the report that there will be new targets for staff in the UK’s interior ministry, the Home Office, to process 80 percent of asylum claims within six months, with proposals including bonuses on meeting certain targets.

COP27 opt-out triggers Starmer’s rebuke

“It’s up to the King what he does but the prime minister should be going to COP. He needs to show leadership,” British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer told Reuters. “This is a hugely important issue, climate change, it’s wound together with the energy crisis and I think many people would be expecting the prime minister of the UK, not just to attend COP but to use it as an opportunity to pull world leaders together to deal with climate and to deal with energy.”

If the contrary occurs, meaning the PM not attending, “it’s a failure of leadership,” to Mr Starmer’s mind. “If I was prime minister, I would be going. I would be convening and pulling people together and sorting out the issues that are confronting people. Talking to people this morning who can’t pay their energy bills, they expect their prime minister to be on the world stage sorting these problems out. It’s an absolute failure of leadership.”

British delegation to attend COP27 in Egypt

Although PM Sunak would not attend the summit, a high-ranking British delegation will. Having recalled that the UK hosted COP in 2021 and the importance of the event “when the big political moments happen,” British Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey stressed that “meanwhile, of course, ministers like me, I’ll be attending the COP as well.”

“The hosting of COP27 in the green city of Sharm El-Sheikh this year marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,” Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said in a statement published on the summit’s official website.

“I deeply believe that COP27 is an opportunity to showcase unity against an existential threat that we can only overcome through concerted action and effective implementation. As the incoming president, Egypt will spare no effort to ensure that COP27 becomes the moment when the world moved from negotiation to implementation and where words were translated to actions, and where we collectively embarked on a path towards sustainability, a just transition and eventually a greener future for coming generations,” the statement reads.

COP27 will be held from 6 to 18 November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.