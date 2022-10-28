Ukraine: Over 300 Iranian ‘kamikaze’ drones shot down so far

Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze’ drones so far, air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat reported during a briefing on Friday.

The drones have recently become a key weapon in Russia’s arsenal during its war in Ukraine and have often been used in the past month to target crucial energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian air defences have been successful in shooting down most of the drones, although their use in combat relies on them being used in large numbers. A single drone that successfully makes it past Ukrainian defences can not only cause serious damage to the infrastructure, but also inflict civilian casualties.

Iran’s actions have fractured its ties with Kyiv.

“Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference earlier in October, referring to the matter. He also announced submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with the Middle-Eastern country.

The accusation of supplying the drones is being rejected by Iran while the Kremlin is providing no comment.

Iranian military trainers present in Ukraine

Last week, a US State Department spokesperson told reporters that Iranian military trainers were in Crimea helping Russian forces operate the drones, often used to attack critical infrastructure and kill civilians.

This is not the first time Russia and Iran have supported each other. The 11-year-long civil war in Syria has seen Moscow and Tehran give Syrian President Bashar al-Assad military and non-military backing.