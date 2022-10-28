“No room for old dreams”, Germany’s president says of Russian ties

An “epochal break” is how President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday described the influence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Germany’s ties with Moscow, adding that it also shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev’s dream of a “common European home”.

“When we look at the Russia of today, there is no room for old dreams,” President Steinmeier said in the prepared text of a national address. “Our countries are standing against each other today.”

“It has also plunged us in Germany into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Tuesday saw the German Steinmeier pay a surprise visit to Kyiv, when he promised further support to Ukraine, especially in the area of air defence. The visit was his first since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Although President Steinmeier had originally planned to visit Ukraine in April, Kyiv refused to receive him as at that time disquiet over his past support for a Western rapprochement with Russia transpired. Kyiv and Berlin later patched up their disagreement.

Fulfilling his largely ceremonial role, President Steinmeier, in his speech, branded Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whom he called, according to diplomatic practice a “president”, as personally responsible for the turmoil in Europe. “Imperial obsession” is how he described Putin’s expansionary ambitions.

Putin, true to his handbook of political manipulation, has accused the West of inciting the war.

Scholz to visit China on November 4

While President Steinmeier’s role may be symbolic, the true face of the German state executive is the country’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz who, as Reuters reported on Friday based on the words of China’s foreign ministry, will visit China on November 4.

This meeting should be watched closely for a potential volte-face.