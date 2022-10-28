Turkey’s Baykar to complete plant in Ukraine in two years: CEO

In two years, Turkish defence company Baykar will wrap up the construction of its manufacturing plant in Ukraine, the firm’s chief executive said on Thursday, after the unmanned air vehicles producer became highly renowned for their drones’ success in thwarting Russian forces.

The aerial drones supplied to Ukraine by Baykar played an instrumental role in Ukraine’s defence against Russian armour and anti-aircraft systems in the first few weeks of the Russian invasion.

The biggest winner is Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drone which rose to worldwide prominence thanks to its high performance on the battlefield. Perhaps the most telling example of the success is a song composed by Ukrainians in praise of the drone. Ukraine’s allies, noteworthily Poles with their bottom-up initiative, launched unprecedented crowdfunded campaigns to buy more.

TB2 has proven to be a gold-egg-laying hen for the Turkish company, with the drone being a significant factor influencing conflicts from Syria to Azerbaijan and Ukraine. This elevated Baykar into the global spotlight as a major manufacturer and exporter of this and other UAVs.

As many as 24 countries, including NATO member Poland are purchasing the battle-proven TB2 drone, while the company signed deals with five countries for exports of its much larger sibling Akinci.

Lifting off with up to 150 kg of missiles or equipment is quite a feat that TB2 can pull off easily. But Akinci, first delivered to Turkish armed forces last year, can fly much higher and take off with 10 times the weight.

With all the fame TB2 now spearheads Turkey’s global defence export push, despite the fact that Baykar is not the only military drone developer in Turkey. Last year the company made up a fifth of Turkey’s USD 3.2 billion in defence exports, according to data from Turkish Exporters Assembly.

Encouraged by the results, Baykar now said that it would invest the revenues for the expansion of production lines. “Our production capacity with TB2, we do 20 units per month. For 2023 our target is to do a minimum of 30 [units] a month,” he said.

Under an agreement signed between Turkey and Ukraine shortly before Russia’s February 24 invasion, Baykar had agreed to build its second manufacturing plant in Ukraine.

On Thursday, CEO Haluk Bayraktar told Reuters that plans were advancing regardless of hurdles resulting from Russia’s invasion. “Our plan is moving ahead,” the CEO said on the sidelines of the SAHA defence export fair in Istanbul. “Right now we have architectural design. The detailed design phase is finished. And we will move ahead with construction actually… within two years we would like to finish it.”

With the fresh-off-the-production-line, heavy-lifter drone Akinci, and the currently-under-development unmanned fighter jet Kizilelma, aka Golden Apple using Ukrainian engines from Motor Sich and from Ivchenko-Progress, Ukraine occupies a high position in Baykar’s supply chain.

The expanding order book is expected to net around USD 1 billion in export revenues this year, Mr Bayraktar said as quoted by Reuters, about 50 percent higher than last year’s USD 650 million, with a further 50 percent growth expected in 2023.

Kizelma on the horizon

Being in research and under development, Bayrak’s fast drone fighter jet Kizilelma is winning attention. Analysts say the technological novelty represents a significant expansion of capabilities for slow-moving reconnaissance and missile-carrying drones.

The top properties offered by Kizielma are taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers. A maiden flight is expected in the next few months.

Meanwhile, the TB3, a short-runway-capable version of the TB2, is expected to finish its testing phase by the end of 2023, Mr Bayraktar said.

The Turkish company is also aiming for the stars with a focus on space technologies to complement its unmanned vehicle system. “We are now investing in space technologies… Not well established segments, but new areas where you can bring new innovative solutions,” Mr Bayraktar said.

Furthermore, Baykar is investing in some companies in its expanding supply chain. “We invest in companies which bring value-added items to our systems… in the field of communications, optics, network architecture,” Mr Bayraktar said.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed in late June that Ukraine has received 50 UAVs from Baykar since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 invasion.