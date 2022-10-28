Inflation’s here, Brits replace veggies and fish with processed meals

As inflation bites, more and more British households are relinquishing healthier meal options such as fresh vegetables and fish and gearing themselves to the less healthy but more affordable taste of processed food and packaged pizzas, according to consumer data and worried experts.

Soaring gas and electricity prices dry Brits’ wallets, which translates into less money for more nutritious, healthier foods. The case of Joanne Farrer, recounted by Reuters, exemplifies this vicious circle. Being a mother of three, she would regularly serve them roast beef dinners or stews packed with fresh vegetables. Now it’s chicken nuggets and fries or sausages and mashed potatoes – a “cheaper and filling” option.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said the 44-year-old, who does voluntary work for a charity in the city of Portsmouth on England’s south coast. “You think, when’s it going to end? But it’s not.”

As shown by the official UK consumer price index (CPI), the cost of fresh food has largely been outpacing processed and packaged products.

In a m/m perspective, prices for fresh vegetables rose about 14 percent in September, while fresh beef also jumped 14 percent, fish 15 percent, poultry 17 percent, eggs 22 percent and low-fat milk 42 percent.

The price hike was slower for salted or smoked meat such as bacon. Potato crisps went up at a slower pace of about 12 percent each, packaged pizzas rose nearly 10 percent, sugary snacks like gummies increased by 6 percent and chocolate increased by just over 3 percent.

All of this reflects a change in shopping habits, according to exclusive data from NielsenIQ, which created a basket of 37 food products for Reuters. More than 6 percent, is how much volume sales of fresh vegetables fell, whereas fresh meat plummeted by over 7 percent in August. Meanwhile, sales of snacks and candy rose by almost 4 percent.

Salts, and fats, and sugars, oh my!

The data raises red flags for public health advocates as the nutritional nosedive deepens. Fewer veggies and more trans fats spell poorer health and obesity.

“There is plenty of evidence that poor diets lacking in fruit and vegetables have serious consequences for health,” said Shona Goudie, policy research manager at the Food Foundation, a British charity that promotes healthy diets. “We also know that cheap highly processed foods are the ones most likely to cause obesity.”

Salt, fat, and sugar, not to forget flavour-enhancers and preservative chemicals designed to extend shelf life, are all present in packaged foods driving up risks of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancers.

The World Health Organisation said as early as in May that Britain was already near the forefront of an “obesity epidemic” across Europe, where almost 60 percent of adults are overweight or obese, raising their risk of premature death and serious disease.

Peter van Kampen, a PwC consumer markets director quoted by Reuters, said healthy food in supermarkets was most hit by inflation. “An extremely bad effect of this is that it is hitting lower-income households hard – this is pushing people towards unhealthy food.”

One reason why fresh food has become more costly is because it requires more energy to be produced than packaged food made by consumer goods companies such as Nestle and Unilever, which are also more resistant to a hit to margins due to their scale.

More than eight pounds in price per 1,000 kcal is how much the average price of healthier foods such as vegetables and fish have risen so far this year versus last year in Britain. To draw a comparison, the price hike for less healthy foods like bacon and crisps, according to data from the Food Foundation, amounted to about three pounds.

Approximately 10 million adults – or one in five households – are unable to put enough food on the table, with some skipping meals or going without for an entire day, the charity’s nationwide survey carried out in late September suggests. That’s double the number affected in January.

Dire conditions

The story of Alex Spindlow, who lost everything in less than a year after the pandemic left him jobless and caring for his 99-year-old grandmother, is one of many. Before he could recover, inflation bloated his costs and left him knee-deep in debt.

“I have been eating nothing but toast with 39 pence loaves of bread for lunch for about a week now, with things like super-cheap pizza for dinner,” said the 42-year-old from the town of Basingstoke in southern England.

“I’ve lost a lot of weight by eating less. I’m getting less nutrients than ever,” he added. “It makes it harder to think and I have just got a new job and training is tough. My arms are as thin as when I was a teenager.”

According to Sharron Spice, a London-based youth worker, people visiting food banks had stopped requesting fresh food because they worried about having to use gas or electricity to cook it. She added that many parents would go for buy-one-get-one-free deals in supermarkets: “Cheap food like pizza and everything that’s unhealthy for you, basically.”

Mark Mackintosh, a marketing manager and father-of-two who lives near Oxford, feels that his family is more secure than many others, but he’s still struggling to budget for a weekly shopping bill that’s nearly doubled compared with two years ago to more than 150 pounds.

“Yes we are buying less fresh food, as this helps us plan meals,” said the 39-year-old, who has also cut back on energy usage and is cancelling his gym membership. “If fresh food is cheaper then we’ll get that, but it’s not often on offer.”

“There isn’t much room to go lower,” he added. “I’ll try to grow some of our own veg in the spring if it works out as most cost effective.”

Other factors that undermined Britain’s economic health have also been complicated by its messy withdrawal from the European Union, and bruised by a period of political mayhem that’s seen three prime ministers in three months.