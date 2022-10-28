Education minister dismisses pro-LGBT day as “marginal”

"For sure, Rainbow Friday will not take place across the whole of Poland and certainly not in all schools," Przemyslaw Czarnek said.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s education minister has told PAP that ‘Rainbow Friday,’ an annual event initiated by the Campaign Against Homophobia, will not take place nationwide and only in a “marginal number of schools.”

The ‘Rainbow Friday’ event is intended to show LGBT youth that there is a place for them in schools, according to its organisers.

“For sure, Rainbow Friday will not take place across the whole of Poland and certainly not in all schools,” Przemyslaw Czarnek said. “According to our information, it will take place in a marginal number of schools where there are irresponsible head teachers who do not care about the proper education and raising of children. I remind you that these should be carried out in accordance with the core curriculum.”

Warsaw Deputy Mayor Renata Kaznowska could not say how many schools in the capital would mark the occasion, saying district authorities which supervise schools would have such information, though she said she supported the initiative.

“There is no consent for any form of homophobia in Warsaw schools,” she said. “We do not agree with any form of discrimination, either due to orientation, or… wealth or anything else.”

Councillor Blazej Pobozy of the ruling Law and Justice party, who is deputy leader of the city’s education commission, was also dismissive of the initiative.

“The organisation of ‘Rainbow Friday’ in school is a further unauthorised attempt to introduce that ideology of which it should be free,” he said, arguing that education authorities should focus on organisational issues rather than provoking ideological disputes.

“It is a ruling method of (Warsaw Mayor – PAP) Rafal Trzaskowski,” he said. “Prompting disputes with the aim of distracting Varsovians’ attention from real problems like traffic jams, sluggish investment or the scandalous announcement of reducing the temperature in schools,” Pobozy said.