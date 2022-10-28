North Korea conducts another missile test as South wraps up drills

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea’s military reported, while wrapping up nearly two weeks of major drills aimed at deterring its neighbour.

The launch, at a time of growing fears that Pyongyang is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017, was the latest in a record year of tests, whether of short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others.

The SRBMs were fired four days after the neighbours exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid rising tension.

“Our military is maintaining full readiness posture,” the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement, adding that it had stepped up monitoring and security while coordinating closely with the United States.

South Korean troops were set on Friday to finish the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which have included some drills with the US troops, while the both countries’ aircraft are due to begin major drills on Monday.

North Korea has said its recent missile launches were in protest against the joint exercises, which it says are provocative and a rehearsal for an invasion.

South Korea and the United States say the exercises are defensive and needed to counter the North’s nuclear threats.