Musk buys Twitter to “help humanity”, leadership heads roll

Heads rolled when planet Earth’s richest man, Elon Musk, after a great many cliffhangers, completed his USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. late on Thursday.

The reasons for the purge of the Twitter leadership are an extension of Mr Musk’s claims that the people in charge of the company misled him over the number of spam accounts on the platform.

Sacked were Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr Agrawal and Mr Segal were in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added as reported by Reuters.

Twitter, Musk and the executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong,” Mr Musk said in a statement published via his Twitter account.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” reads the statement. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

“In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost,” he argued.

“That is why I bought Twitter,” the man said. “I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

Mr Musk went on to stress that Twitter cannot become a “free-for-all hellscape” where no matter what can be said without consequences. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”

“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you,” Mr Musk said. “For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low-relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!”

The billionaire declared that Twitter’s aspiration, at its base, is “to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.”

“To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together,” he concluded.

Twitter is a social media platform allowing its users to communicate online via a 280-characters-long post or a series of posts of that length. A post can be enriched with up to four pictures or a gif. There are 396.5 million users globally and 206 million daily active users.