“Complete nonsense”: Ukrainian MP on “dirty bomb” allegations

It is a complete nonsense, Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian MP, told TVP World, commenting on Russia’s baseless allegations that Kyiv is preparing a so-called “dirty bomb” and a UN meeting on the matter called for by Moscow.

As he pointed out, once again it was an attempt to justify the aggressor’s crimes and acts of terror conducted in Ukraine, calling the “dirty bomb” claims a Russian propaganda.

“Instead of this, firstly, what should be investigated is what Russia is doing in the UN Security Council,” he said, deeming the country’s presence there illegal.

He also referred to the Russian forces using Iranian drones to strike civilian infrastructure and kill helpless people, saying that the matter also should be put under investigation.