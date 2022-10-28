LIVE: 247th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As dawn broke over Ukraine on the 247th day of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian ammunition depots, a Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, two mortars and three armoured vehicles.

07:25 CEST

Since the start of the war, #Russia has launched 4,500 missile strikes against #Ukraine and carried out more than 8,000 air raids. President Zelenskyy said in a video address. pic.twitter.com/sqigguJ3I5

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 28, 2022

07:10 CEST

⚡️Ukrainian forces strike Russian positions, destroy 2 ammunition depots.

Operational Command "South" said that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces killed 44 Russian soldiers; destroyed Su-25 aircraft, Ka-52 helicopter, 2 mortars and 3 armored vehicles.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 28, 2022