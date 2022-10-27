Putin’s speech riddled with lies and manipulation

In one of his longest public appearances since he sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russian strongman Vladimir Putin signalled he had no regrets about what he calls ‘a special operation’ and accused the West of inciting the war. His speech was riddled with absurd statements disconnected from reality.

On Thursday evening Russian dictator Vladimir Putin addressed the Valdai Discussion Club, commenting on various war and non-war related topics. He tried to portray himself as the one who strives for peace while the West was escalating the conflict. He went as far as suggesting that the war in Ukraine was partly a “civil war” as Russians and Ukrainians were one people. But it was he who decided to start a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 bringing death and suffering to thousands of people.

And yet, the Russian dictator claimed that “the only real guarantor of the sovereignty and state integrity of Ukraine could only be Russia, which created today’s Ukraine.”

Illegal annexation

Such claims could not be further away from the truth considering that it was Russia under Putin’s leadership that annexed from Ukraine first Crimea in 2014 and later, just this year, four more Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

It is also worth mentioning that all these annexations by Russia are a violation of the Budapest Memorandum in which Russia, among others, obliged itself to respect Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty within existing borders.

Bucha massacre

“Let’s live together, let’s have dialogues and build trust, which means peace,” appealed Putin, adding that “We were absolutely sincere. What did we get in return? ‘No’ in all possible areas of cooperation.”

His words fall flat when recalling the Bucha massacre. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the civilian killings in the town the “most outrageous atrocity of the 21st century.”

Ukrainian forces found what officials and witnesses said were the bodies of 300 civilians killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. Victims were seen in a mass grave and lying in the streets.

The evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine was there for everyone to see. And many of the foreign diplomatic delegations visiting Ukraine had the grim opportunity to witness the exhumations of the victims of Putin’s aggression.

Izium

There was more than just one “Bucha” however. Russian forces were targeting civilians wherever they could.

Ukrainian forensic experts exhumed 146 bodies, mostly civilians, at a mass burial site near the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine and some bear signs of a violent death, the regional governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said some 450 bodies are believed to have been buried at the site in a forest on the outskirts of Izium.

Nuclear threat

Putin’s call for dialogue and diplomacy can not be considered sincere following his repeated threats of using nuclear weapons against Russia’s enemies.

After the most recent annexation of four Ukrainian regions he stated he would not hesitate to use “all weapon systems available in response to a threat to its [Russian] territorial integrity”.

Targeting civilians and infrastructure

In further evidence of Putin’s insincerity, this month Russia deployed missile and drone attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine.

“Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Blackmailing with grain deal

With many parts of the world facing a food crisis and Putin deflecting blame on to the West, Russia is seeking to exacerbate the crisis by threatening to refuse to extend the United Nations-brokered deal that resumed Ukrainian agricultural exports by sea if Moscow’s demands over its food and fertiliser exports are not met, a Russian official told a top UN official.

Despite Putin saying he wants peace, he not only decided to start the largest war of the 21st century, but he has not hesitated to blackmail the whole world with a food crisis if his imperial demands are not met, possibly risking the lives of millions in many African countries and in other parts of the globe.