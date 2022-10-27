Poland appoints new Polish ambassador to Germany

Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau, handed Dariusz Pawłoś his nomination as the new Polish ambassador in Berlin on Thursday, the ministry announced. Mr Pawłoś will replace Andrzej Przyłębski, who ceased to serve as Polish ambassador to Germany at the end of January 2022.

Min. @RauZbigniew wręczył dziś nominację ambasadorską @dpawlos, który zostanie nowym Ambasadorem Nadzwyczajnym i Pełnomocnym RP w Republice Federalnej Niemiec 🇩🇪. pic.twitter.com/G8ISqbrdfe

Dariusz Pawłoś is a Polish diplomat and Germanist. Since March 2022, he has been the managing director of the German-Polish Youth Office (GPYO).

In recent years, he has worked at the Polish Foreign Ministry, among others, as Deputy Director of the Department of Public and Cultural Diplomacy. From 2017 to 2021, he was the spokesperson for the Polish embassy in Berlin. Prior to that – from 2008 to 2017 – he served as chairman of the board of the Foundation for Polish-German Reconciliation. In the 1990s, he was a German language teacher at the LXXIII High School in Warsaw.