Rock Rachon 27.10

Poland may have to build a barrier on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to stop a wave of African and Asian migrants who could start trying to cross in the coming weeks, a top Polish official said.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke with his Russian counterpart Monday, agreeing to keep lines of communication open amid growing fears that Russia may further escalate its war in Ukraine.

Milley and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian general staff, discussed “several security-related issues of concern,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The only guest of this episode was Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Asked if he believes Vladimir Putin and his inner circle will face a war tribunal, such as that proposed by the Lithaunian government, Mr Landsbergis said: “I think they have to. It’s imperative. The Soviet Union faced no justice after we broke free… after decades of occupation. If justice would have been served maybe we wouldn’t be in the situation we find ourselves in.”

When asked how, as a politician, he and the Lithuanian government could bring about the aforementioned war tribunal Mr Landsbergis responded: “A special tribunal would need to be created that resembles Nuremberg. What we can do now is use our voice, speak up. There’s never been a time in the past three decades when the countries in the Baltics and Poland would have been heard as loud as it is now.”