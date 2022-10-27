Business Arena 27.10

On Thursday’s episode our host David Kennedy started off the show with our main stories which were: industry 5.0 – AI in practice and the European Central Bank (ECB) hiking rates to beat price rises.

Poland is about to take a huge step in the field of innovation by upgrading to Industry 5.0. What role will artificial intelligence play in the initiative? How will that impact Poland’s economy? To talk about these issues TVP World invited Dr Rafael Popper, director of the Center for Foresight and Internationalisation.

Among other topics:

The European Central Bank announced another interest rate hike on Thursday in a bid to tame spiralling inflation levels as recession on the continent is looming.

Thursday’s show also covered many other topics including:

Thousands of Russian citizens have chosen to flee their motherland following Vladimir Putin’s call for a general mobilisation. Kazakhstan emerged as a popular destination for the evacuees mainly due to the fact it doesn’t require a visa upon entry, according to Bloomberg reports. The sudden influx of an estimated 200,000 people caused what the central bank called a migration shock.

Norwegian Aluminium giant Norsk Hydro ASA has called for sanctions to be imposed on Russian metal producers. Growing energy prices forced the company to cut output in two smelters in Norway and close an aluminium facility in Slovakia.

Chinese tech giant Huawei and Norwegian organisation Berlevag Hunting and Fishing Association have jointly created an AI system to detect invasive fish species and block them from entering Norway’s waters.