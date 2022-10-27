Polish pensions to go up by 13.8 pct in 2023

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Polish pensions will be indexed by 13.8 percent from March 2023 under a law passed by the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday.

The bill was passed nearly unanimously, with 444 MPs in favour and one abstaining.

The indexation will not be lower than PLN 250 (EUR 53) and the minimum standard old-age pension will amount to PLN 1,588.44 (EUR 337) a month, the bill states.

The minimum disability pension will reach PLN 1,191.33 (EUR 252).

Under Polish law, the indexation level is determined by annual average inflation in the preceding year and a percentage of the annual average wage growth. Inflation in Poland reached 17.2 percent year on year in September.