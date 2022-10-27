The most important thing is to stop Russa: Former spokesperson for Zelenskyy

To talk about the recent developments in Ukraine, the electricity shortages and blackouts that are occurring more and more frequently, TVP World invited Julia Mendel, Former spokesperson to President Zelenskyy.

According to Julia Mendel, electricity shortages in Kyiv might reach 30 percent and blackouts could become more widespread, due to Russia destroying the energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

She pointed out that the Ukrainian government, together with western allies, is making an effort to repair all the energy facilities that were attacked by Russian shellings.

“The most important thing is to actually stop Russia, stop Russian ambitions, imperialistic ambitions, geopolitical ambitions,” Ms Mendel stressed.

She further stated that “Russia invaded a sovereign independent country” and killed thousands of people “including civilians, including families, including children.”

The former spokeswoman also spoke about the US midterm elections and how aid to Ukraine would change if Republicans would secure the Congress and the Senate. She emphasised that everyone on both sides of the US political scene understands that this is a war between “autocracy and democracy”.