World News 27.10

Ukraine: The fight continues

The fight in Ukrain continues as the Russian military recently launched some 400 Iranian kamikaze drones against Ukraine, destroying civilian and energy infrastructure. This means Ukraine must gear up for a tough winter.

Atomic race

Russian nuclear sabre-rattling in Ukraine has put the entire global security structure at risk. NATO and the United States have no intention of backing down and are preparing a response.

Belrarus breaks off agreement

Belarusian authorities broke off an agreement with Poland on the recognition of academic titles. The move is meant to disincentivise young Belarusians from leaving their country to study in the West.

German military aid to Ukraine

After the conference regarding the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine held in Berlin, there is no doubt that the Germans will want to assist in rebuilding the country. But is Germany involved enough in defending it? TVP World’s Owidiusz Nicieja asked the citizens of Berlin about this issue.

Historic agreement

Israel and Lebanon have approved a historic agreement brokered by the United States. The deal outlines the maritime boundaries of the two countries and is the first of its kind between them. It will also be an opportunity for Europe to purchase cheaper energy resources, such as gas.

American midterm elections

Less than two weeks to go before the midterm election in the US, Republican candidates are closing the gap in states where Democrats have led all summer. The Democrats – weakened by President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and record-breaking inflation, are struggling to reassure voters their party can fix the economy.

Ursula von der Leyen on Kosovo

During a visit to Pristina on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered EUR 75 million to Kosovo to address the energy crisis. The announcement is part of efforts to help the region cope with high energy prices and improve its energy security in the long term. Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and Bosnia all want to join the European Union, but first, they must align their economies and policies with the EU.

School in Plauknys

Longin Komołowski Secondary School, a Polish school in Paluknys, Lithuania, has been forced by local authorities to strike grades 11 and 12 from the school registration due to an insufficient number of students. The decision was criticised by the community and even Polish diplomats intervened.

Dia de los muertos

The Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead, is traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2, but celebrations have already begun in Warsaw. TVP World reporter Kasia Nowicka attended an event organised by the Embassy of Mexico in Poland.

Frontline soldier returns to the ring

Ukrainian boxer Vasili Lomachenko has come back from the frontlines to once again step into the ring. The two-time Olympic gold medalist says he wants to use this opportunity to bring much-needed attention to his country’s struggle.

World News’ Guest

To talk about the recent developments in Ukraine TVP World invited Julia Mendel, Former spokesperson to President Zelenskyy.